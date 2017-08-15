Judge resentences mom whose baby died on changing table

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A Des Moines mother whose baby died on a changing table has been ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health treatments as part of her sentence. Laci Taylor had been accused of drinking alcohol before her original sentencing hearing Aug. 3, when she was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and five years’ probation. She’d pleaded guilty to felony neglect of a dependent person.

On Monday a judge added the treatments to her sentence but didn’t order her to immediately serve any time behind bars. Taylor also must complete 200 hours of community service. Prosecutors say Taylor left the 3-month-old unattended Sept. 18 on a changing table. The girl’s airway was cut off when she rolled and her neck was compressed against the table ledge.