JOSEPH DANIEL LEHAN, 77, of Minden (Svcs. 08/11/2017)

August 8th, 2017 by Jim Field
JOSEPH DANIEL LEHAN, 77, of Minden died Monday, August 7th at home. Mass of Christian Burial for JOSEPH DANIEL LEHAN will be held Friday, August 11th at 10:30am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Neola. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 10th from 5:00pm-8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Neola.
JOSEPH DANIEL LEHAN is survived by:
Wife: Connie Lehan of Minden.
Sons: Todd (Lori) Lehan of Minden. Mark (Elizabeth) Lehan of Papillion, NE. Troy Lehan of Omaha, NE. Matthew Lehan of Madison, WI.
Sisters: JoAnn Miller of California, PA. Connie Lehan of Shenandoah.
Brothers: Bert (Suzanne) Lehan of Marcus. Dennis (Linda) Lehan of Dunlap. Charles (Joni) Lehan, Jr of Lakewood, TX. Daniel Lehan of Denison. James (Connie) Lehan of Spencer.
6 Grandchildren