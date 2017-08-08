JOSEPH DANIEL LEHAN, 77, of Minden (Svcs. 08/11/2017)

Obituaries

JOSEPH DANIEL LEHAN, 77, of Minden died Monday, August 7th at home. Mass of Christian Burial for JOSEPH DANIEL LEHAN will be held Friday, August 11th at 10:30am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Neola. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 10th from 5:00pm-8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Neola.

JOSEPH DANIEL LEHAN is survived by:

Wife: Connie Lehan of Minden.

Sons: Todd (Lori) Lehan of Minden. Mark (Elizabeth) Lehan of Papillion, NE. Troy Lehan of Omaha, NE. Matthew Lehan of Madison, WI.

Sisters: JoAnn Miller of California, PA. Connie Lehan of Shenandoah.

Brothers: Bert (Suzanne) Lehan of Marcus. Dennis (Linda) Lehan of Dunlap. Charles (Joni) Lehan, Jr of Lakewood, TX. Daniel Lehan of Denison. James (Connie) Lehan of Spencer.

6 Grandchildren