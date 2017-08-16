Join Start to Farm SW Iowa A network for Beginner and Young Farmers

Ag/Outdoor

A Southwest Iowa Beginner and Young Farmers group will host the third meeting in the series for the Start to Farm: New Farmer Learning Network, organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, on August 23, 2017. Start to Farm is a statewide program designed to provide education and support for beginning and early-career agricultural producers.

The SW Iowa group will meet several times throughout the year to discuss farm management and beef cattle production topics. Based on priorities and specific topics determined by the group, they will discuss production techniques, ways to grow and improve business practices, and farm management strategies.

Production topics include: winter nutrition, reproduction management, preconditioning, nutrition management, low-stress weaning, pregnancy checking, body condition scoring and more.

Farm Financial topics include: developing farm financial statements, using key financial rations and indicators, managing cash flow, financing capital assets and livestock economies.

Participants will participate in a wide variety of activities, including the opportunity to learn about resources available to get started and tour successful farming operations. They also will become part of a community of Iowa beginning farmers.

There is no registration fee for this program. It will be held in the White 4-H Exhibit Building at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Red Oak, Iowa. The program will begin at 6:30 pm, and it will end at 8:30 pm. The address is 1809 4th Street, Red Oak, Iowa.

For more information contact Montgomery County Extension at 712-623-2592.

(Press Release)