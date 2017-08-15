JENNIE ROSE [SAMUEL] MILLER, 99, of Stuart (Graveside Svcs. 8/28/17)

Obituaries

JENNIE ROSE [SAMUEL] MILLER, 99, of Stuart, died Aug. 4th, at the Stuart Community Care Center. A graveside service for JENNIE MILLER will be held 2-p.m. Aug. 28th, in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Menlo. Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart has the arrangements.

A family gathering for JENNIE ROSE MILLER will be held 1:15-p.m. Aug. 28th at the funeral home, prior to the graveside service.

Memorials may be directed to the Jennie Miller Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home (P.O. Box 246, Stuart, IA 50250).