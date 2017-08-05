ISU’s Lazard taking business approach to season

Sports

Iowa State senior wide receiver Allen Lazard says he is coming into the fall season more focused than ever before. “This being my last year and all, I need to be the most locked in I’ve ever been. Really take advantage of every single practice — because it really is my last practices, my last camp,” Lazard says. And as a senior he has another role.

“I’m also leading my teammates and showing them if we put that work in now all that work we put in the last six months is really going to pay off. If we get together and form that bond…make sure we develop that chemistry,” Lazard says. “That way we can go to the season very on point with our schemes and stuff.” Lazard thought about leaving after his junior season to go into the N-F-L, but decided to returned. He says part of what he does this season is preparing to move on to the next level of football and he has developed a routine to carry him through.

He says that involves waking up at the same time, going through the same things every day, being early to meetings, practices and handling things the most professional and businesslike that he can. Lazard has been a factor for the Cyclones since graduating from Urbandale High School and moving to Ames. He says he’s not thinking about any of the records or legacy that he’ll leave after his senior season.

“I’m just focused on winning. These past three years, all the tough times that we’ve been through, all the wins that we let slip out from underneath us, that’s what fuels me. That’s what drives me and pushes my teammates as well. Makes you want to push them even more, Lazard says. Lazard caught 69 passes for one-thousand-18 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Iowa State opens the season on September 2nd at home against U-N-I.

(Learfield Sports)