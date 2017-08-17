Irwin man arrested on Cass County warrant for theft & burglary

News

A search warrant conducted Wednesday on a vehicle driven by 31-year old Justin David Howd, of Irwin, resulted in the man being arrested on Cass County Sheriff’s Office warrant on felony charges of Theft in the 1st Degree and Burglary in the 3rd Degree. The warrant was the result of the burglary and theft of, a vehicle in rural Atlantic. The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on August 4th. Howd was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Also arrested on Wednesday, was 53-year old Kim Lavere Hester, of Casey. Hester was taken into custody on a District Court warrant for Violation of Probation. He was transported to the Cass County Jail where and remains held on $10,000 bond.