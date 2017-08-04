Iowa trial set for January for ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on the television show “The Bachelor” two years ago, is scheduled to go on trial in January for leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The 35-year-old Soules is accused of driving a truck that struck a farm tractor near Soule’s hometown of Aurora in April. Sixty-six-year-old Kenneth Moser died after his tractor rolled into a ditch.

Sheriff’s reports say Soules left the scene and was arrested later at his home about 10 miles away. Court documents posted online Friday indicate a jury trial has been set for Jan. 18. It’s expected to last four to five days. The charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.