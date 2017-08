News

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and the Des Moines Police Department are investigating a stabbing at the Iowa State Fair. At approximately 10:25 PM, Tuesday, a 21-year-old male was stabbed near the SW corner of the fairgrounds. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines in a critical, but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.