Iowa politicians respond to Charlottesville

Iowa’s top politicians are responding to this weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann was the first to issue a statement via Twitter. Kaufmann said the “racism and bigotry on display in Charlottesville is stupid, shameful and destructive.” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was next, saying what “white nationalists” were doing in Charlottesville was “homegrown terrorism.” Iowa Senator Joni Ernst also called it “terrorism” that was “fueled by racist hatred” that “has no place in our society.”

Governor Kim Reynolds said her prayers are with the victims and she condemned “ugly, vile, racist hate.” By early this (Monday) morning, all but one member of Iowa’s congressional delegation had tweeted on the situation. Congressman Dave Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, said on Saturday that the “vile hatred displayed by white supremacists in Charlottesville is unacceptable and un-American.”

Congressman David Young, a Republican from Van Meter, tweeted on Sunday from Israel, where he’s on a congressional trip. Young condemned the “hatred” on display in Charlottesville and tweeted a few Bible verses. Congressman Rod Blum, a Republican from Dubuque, posted a message on Facebook. Blum quoted Gandi and said there was no place in a “civil society” for “racist supremacy groups.” Republican Congressman Steve King of Kiron has not Tweeted since July 27th and has not issued a statement on Charlottesville.

The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman released a written statement Sunday, denouncing the “senseless acts by white supremacists and neo-nazis in Charlottesville.”

(Radio Iowa)