Iowa patrol recruits needed treatment for heat at academy

News

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is confirming that recruits at its basic training academy were treated last month for heat-related illness. Department spokesman Alex Dinkla said Thursday that two of 20 recruits needed medical treatment following academy activities. He said he believed they are trooper candidates and remain part of the academy, which started May 30 at Camp Dodge in Johnston and remains ongoing.

Dinkla said he still hasn’t “been told” other basic information about the incident despite receiving an Aug. 1 inquiry about it from The Associated Press. That includes whether they were hospitalized and whether the academy is changing any procedures in light of the cases. He says he doesn’t know the gender of those involved.

Dinkla says medical information is “confidential and protected from disclosure.” He says injuries are common in the academy.