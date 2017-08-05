Iowa News Headlines: Saturday, 8/5/17

News

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a sheriff’s deputy in central Iowa was treated at a hospital after being exposed to an unknown chemical while he was helping serve a search warrant. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was with the Central Iowa Drug Task Force as it executed a search warrant Friday in Ames. During the search, the deputy displayed symptoms of being exposed to an unknown chemical. He was evaluated at a hospital and released.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players have cooled to the Hot Lotto game to the extent that officials who run the game are ending it. Tickets for the $1 game, which has been around for 15 years, are sold in Iowa and 13 other states but Iowa Lottery officials say popularity has waned and the last drawing will be Oct. 28.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Senate Republicans who lost a sexual harassment and gender bias lawsuit are seeking a new trial. The Des Moines Register reports that a legal motion filed Wednesday says the $2.2 million verdict may have been awarded because of an improper argument by Kirsten Anderson’s lead attorney. Jurors ruled July 18 that she’d suffered emotional distress and damages in the workplace.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on the television show “The Bachelor” two years ago, is scheduled to go on trial in January for leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Soules is accused of driving a truck that struck a tractor being driven by a fellow farmer near Soule’s hometown of Aurora in April.