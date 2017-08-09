Iowa man sentenced for vehicle hit on South Dakota officer

News

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) – An Iowa man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting a South Dakota police officer with his vehicle. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis McPeek, of Sioux City, Iowa, was accused of striking Tyndall Police Officer Kelly Young with his vehicle during a traffic stop on Aug. 6, 2016, dragging him across a parking lot and driving away. He was arrested in Arizona two months later.

Young suffered broken ribs, cuts, bruises and an injured foot. He was out of work for a month. He tells The Daily Republic that he still struggles with physical and emotional injuries.

A jury last month convicted McPeek of aggravated assault against a law officer, and he was sentenced this week to prison and ordered to pay more than $14,000 in restitution.