Iowa early News Headlines: Wed., 8/9/17

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A single vehicle accident late Tuesday night in eastern Iowa’s Johnson County has claimed the life of a Charles City woman. 35-year old Tiffany L. Beckles, who was not wearing a seat belt, died when her SUV left the road as it was traveling south on Highway 1 at around 10:35-p.m., and entered a ditch before the vehicle hit a sign and rolled over. The accident remains under investigation.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa. Sioux City police say officers called to a bank to check on the bill asked Dennis Strickland whether he had any more. The officers say a baggie of methamphetamine then fell out of Strickland’s pocket. The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with robbing an eastern Iowa bank and leading police on a high speed chase earlier this year has pleaded guilty in federal court. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Dante Rhodes, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty Monday in Cedar Rapids’ federal court to one count of bank robbery. Police say he robbed the Fidelity Bank and Trust in Maquoketa on March 8.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa Capitol employees have been offered training on how to respond to an armed attack on the premises. The offer comes after a law took effect allowing concealed handguns in the building. Legislative employees who work for the House and Senate and a nonpartisan agency have been invited to attend the training class in early September. A Senate Republican staffer says a new concealed carry law is not the reason the training is being offered.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says the head of the Iowa Department of Human Services will respond to allegations of limited mental health care at a school for juvenile offenders. Reynolds was asked Tuesday about the Boys State Training School in Eldora following a report from Disability Rights Iowa that highlights the use of restraints and seclusion at the facility. Reynolds says the agency director will work with others to “make sure that we’re doing the right thing.”