Iowa early News Headlines: Wed., 8/2/17

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. CDT

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court decision triggering new sentences for inmates serving mandatory life without parole for crimes committed as juveniles has had a far greater effect. The ruling is prompting lawyers to apply its fundamental logic _ that it’s cruel and unusual to lock teens up for life _ to a larger population, those whose sentences include a parole provision but who stand little chance of getting out.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 12 for a man suspected of shooting another man to death in northern Iowa. Court records say Antoine Williams pleaded not guilty Monday in Floyd County District Court to a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities say he shot Mason City resident Nathaniel Fleming several times in Charles City on June 30 before pulling Fleming out of a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — An Oct. 18 trial start has been scheduled for a man accused of killing another man in central Iowa’s Jasper County. Online court records say Randy Linderman pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Authorities say he killed 61-year-old Jose Ramirez Berber in Newton.

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Court records say a man accused of killing another inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary plans to assert self-defense during his trial on a murder charge. The records say Lha Southideth-Whiten has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of Michael Whitworth during an Oct. 20 altercation in the Fort Madison prison’s cafeteria. The Hawk Eye newspaper in Burlington reports that Southideth-Whiten’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 29.