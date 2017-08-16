Iowa early News Headlines: Wed., 8/16/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:10 a.m. CDT

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to murder and 11 other counts for killing a western Iowa sheriff’s deputy and wounding another during a jail escape was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. The sentence came after 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty changed his pleas to guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, escape, kidnapping and other crimes. Authorities say he shot and killed Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge and wounded Deputy Pat Morgan in the May 1 escape.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state district court judge has thrown out the murder conviction of a Tama man concluding there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the man killed his girlfriend 17 years ago even though a jury convicted him. The case is complicated by the fact that Cora Ann Okonski’s body has never been found.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds criticized proposed tuition increases at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University but didn’t commit to reversing a decline in state support that has led to higher tuition. The Des Moines Register reports Reynolds was asked Tuesday about planned tuition increases of 7 percent annually for five years at both universities. She responded, “There is no way that Iowa families could afford a 7 percent increase over five years.”

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard has suspended his campaign for Iowa governor. Prichard indicated in a press release Tuesday that money played a key role in his decision. He said responsibilities like his family and military service took priority over the time needed to raise enough campaign funds. Prichard, of Charles City, announced in May he was formally running for governor in 2018. Several other Democrats remain in the running for the party’s gubernatorial nomination