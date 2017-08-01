Iowa early News Headlines: Tue., 8/1/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. CDT

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — The North Liberty Police Department is inviting residents who own surveillance cameras to sign up on a list so investigators know where to look if a crime happens in their area. KWWL-TV reports the department is asking residents and business owners who want to join the effort to fill out a form. With that information in hand, Lt. Tyson Landsgard says police can ask to see video if a crime occurs near the home or business. Having a list should help police find surveillance video more quickly.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to multi-year prison terms after their conviction on charges of illegally distributing anabolic steroids. A judge Friday sentenced Jeffrey B. Lackas, Stanley Szeto and Daniel Cruz-Bonilla after their conviction of conspiracy to distribute the drugs. U.S. Attorney Kevin E. VanderSchel says the men were part of an organization that from 2011 to 2015 used the internet to distribute steroids and human-growth hormones through the country.

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have rescued three people from a sinking houseboat on the Mississippi River at Clinton. The Clinton Herald reports that rescue boats were dispatched around 9:35 p.m. Sunday to the houseboat, which was stuck on a wing dam and sinking. Authorities say two adults, a child and two dogs were taken to safety, without injuries.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A decade after a deadly freeway bridge collapse in Minneapolis, a study has found that thousands of Iowa’s bridges are deemed structurally deficient. The Des Moines Register reports that a study the American Road & Transportation Builders Association released in February found that nearly 5,000 of the state’s more than 24,000 bridges are rated as structurally deficient. That means one of the bridge’s key elements is in poor or worse condition.