Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 8/3/17

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:35 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Iowa teenagers have filed federal lawsuits alleging they were placed in solitary confinement for months at Wisconsin’s troubled youth even after they both tried to kill themselves. The Wisconsin State Journal reports one of the girls alleges a guard helped her hurt herself after she became suicidal in solitary by walking on top of her cot after she placed her head beneath it.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Lebanese man accused of helping smuggle guns bought in Iowa to his home country has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison to violating the federal Arms Export Control Act. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Fadi Yassine was sentenced Wednesday for a conviction of one count of conspiracy for brokering firearms shipments to Lebanon in 2014 and 2015. Yassine was arrested Feb. 5 in New York as he entered the U.S. from Lebanon.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man accused of leading officers on a chase from Iowa to South Dakota and injuring a sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say the search is centered in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the suspect struck the squad car of a sheriff’s deputy from Iowa’s Lyon County, sending the officer to the hospital.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa officials say the Gerdin family has committed $5 million for renovations and new programming at the athletic learning center that bears the family name. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that center will be getting more study rooms, a commons area and a cafe. Work on the center is expected to be finished by spring 2018.