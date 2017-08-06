Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, 8/6/17

News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — More than $3 million has been awarded to build a first-of-its-kind housing development for the chronically homeless in Iowa City. The Press-Citizen reports that the Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently awarded $2.7 million to Shelter House for the development, in addition to a $463,000 grant. The plan includes 24 one-bedroom apartments that will cater to the chronically homeless and frequent service users.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa are investigating after six people suffered opioid overdoses in Council Bluffs this week. The Daily Nonpareil reports that two men were treated for overdoses at separate Council Bluffs hospitals about half-an-hour apart Wednesday night. A day earlier, three people were found unconscious in a Council Bluffs gas station parking lot and another man found unresponsive at a nearby home. All have since been treated and released.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man at a Des Moines home and say a suspect has been charged. Des Moines police say in a news release that officers and medics were called to the home around 4 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been fatally stabbed. Police say 49-year-old Shawn Eugene Davis was arrested and charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the stabbing death.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The identity of a baby killed in a Waterloo crash that also injured nine others has been released. The Courier reports that 7-month-old Liam Mwanje died Wednesday night when a minivan he and eight other people were in collided with a pickup truck at a Waterloo intersection. The baby was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police have not released details about whether restraints were in use at the time of the crash.