Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, Aug. 14, 2017

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:45 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The gubernatorial campaign for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to provide more information about blocks of time in her day-to-day calendar that she used to work on campaign-related events, arguing that releasing the information could give away strategy. Phil Valenziano, Reynolds’ campaign manager, offered that explanation in response to questions about 10 items listed on Reynolds’ June calendar _ her first full month in office _ that reference the campaign but are blacked out.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Data from the University of Iowa shows that more than half of undergraduate student workers at the university were paid less than $10.10 per hour this year. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the Johnson County Board of Supervisors set the local minimum wage level at $10.10 for 2017. However, the Iowa Legislature stripped local governments of the ability to set minimum wage higher than the state’s level this year. The state’s minimum wage has been $7.25 for the last decade.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — With only days to go until the new school year starts, the Johnston Community School District says it’s still scrambling to hire enough elementary school teachers. School officials tell Des Moines television station KCCI that the district will welcome its biggest classes yet as it works to overhaul several of its school buildings. District spokeswoman Laura Sprague says district officials were taken by surprise by the large number of new families enrolling their children for the new school year.

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities are investigating the death of an inmate in the Clinton County jail. The Clinton County sheriff says a male inmate was found unresponsive in the jail shortly before 3 a.m.