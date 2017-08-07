Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, 8/7/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:25 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visited Iowa this past weekend, on a tour to tout the importance of bringing more young people into farm-related professions. Perdue stopped in Sheffield, Des Moines, Urbandale and Davenport over the weekend as part of a five-state tour. On Saturday, he delivered the keynote speech at the 2017 Iowa Ag Summit in Des Moines.

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A Marine from Iowa based at Camp Pendleton has died after a tree fell on him at the Southern California base. Marine officials say Lance Cpl. Cody Haley of Hardin, Iowa, was doing routine morning physical training Friday when a tree fell upon him. A Marine spokeswoman says he died at the scene.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A severe June 30 hail storm that struck Sioux City has become big business for certain sectors of the local economy and drawn interest from outside contractors. The Sioux City Journal reports that auto body shops, insurance agencies, roofing companies and other auxiliary businesses have also seen benefits from the storm’s aftermath. Some Sioux City neighborhoods reportedly experienced golf ball-sized hail.

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Union Pacific has apologized for a train that blocked a northern Iowa railroad crossing for more than seven hours. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the train blocked an intersection in southern Mason City from 9 a.m. until at least 4 p.m. on July 27. The blocked crossing was initially blamed on a broken-down train, but Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs says the delay was due to replacing the train’s crew.