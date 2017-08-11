Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, 8/11/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:20 a.m. CDT

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and other counts following a shooting that injured a man on a downtown Dubuque street. The Telegraph Herald reports that Jevonne Coleman was arrested late Wednesday night after police were called to the area on a report of shots fired. Police say they found 24-year-old Titus Jarmon suffering from two gunshot wounds. Jarmon is expected to recover.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly 20 years, Iowa’s standard license plate will get a new design, and residents can vote on which of three options they like best. Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled three potential designs Thursday at the state fair. Department of Transportation graphic artists created the new designs, which are now up for a vote by fairgoers and others online. When a new design is selected, it will be available sometime in 2018.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the School Nutrition Association of Iowa has pleaded not guilty to first-degree theft. The Quad-City Times reports that 74-year-old Norma Jean Adams was also charged Wednesday with commission of a specified unlawful activity. Prosecutors say Adams was using the name Norma LaMantia while serving as the executive director of the association, an Iowa nonprofit that promotes healthy, affordable school meals.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Workers are spending a hot summer on scaffolding that wraps around Iowa’s 131-year-old Capitol. It’s the most visible part of a $10 million, yearlong project to restore the building’s massive dome. The priority is replacing 15,000 bricks, but because that task required construction of scaffolding that climbs from the main structure, officials decided it was the perfect time for other repairs. Crews also will install a permanent platform in the dome so workers can monitor future deterioration.