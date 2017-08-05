Iowa adds Nevada RB James Butler

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz thinks Iowa screwed up by not recruiting James Butler out of high school. The Hawkeyes recently rectified that mistake, adding Butler as a highly coveted graduate transfer that they hope can help getting their sluggish offense on track.

Butler, who gained over 1,300 yards rushing in each of his last two seasons at Nevada, joined Iowa last month after graduating in just three years. The addition of Butler, combined with star Akrum Wadley’s return following a breakout season in 2016, should give the Hawkeyes a formidable ground game to help compensate for a passing attack that looks unsettled heading into 2017.