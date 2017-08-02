IHSBCA All-Star Series this weekend
August 2nd, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association is hosting their All-Star Series this weekend August 3rd-6th. Games will be played at Waukee, Johnston, and Ankeny with players staying in West Des Moines. The teams will play a round robin of games through Saturday, with a consolation and championship game played on Sunday. A number of other activities will be provided to the athletes through the weekend such as bowling and attending an Iowa Cubs game. Here is a look at the players and coaches that will be participating.
2017 IHSBCA All-Star Series Teams
August 3-6, 2017 @ Des Moines (Games played at Waukee, Johnston and Ankeny)
Small Schools West Squad:
Pitchers: Tyler Heineman – Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Spencer Hanson – Woodward-Granger, Kendrick Umphreys – Treynor, Brett Barnett – Martensdale St. Mary’s.
Catchers: Jordan Wendel – Alta-Aurelia, Quentin Sefrit – Bedford.
Infield: Devin Porter – Saydel, Dillon Sears – Harlan, Keaton King – West Harrison, Jacob Wesselmann – Remsen St. Mary’s, Brett Daley – Treynor.
Outfield: Kade Overton – ADM, Ryley McGregor – Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Isaac McAlister – Coon Rapids Bayard, Steve Lawrence – Gilbert. Utility: Austin Allard – Akron-Westfield.
Coaches: JR Gebhart (HC) – Saydel, Frank Sefrit – Bedford, Dan Wendel – Alta-Aurelia.
Small Schools East Squad:
Pitchers: Trenton Wallace – Dav. Assumption, Nathan Struve – Vinton-Shellsburg, Cameron Baumann – Fairfield, Colton Shipman – Forest City.
Catchers: Clay Emhoff – West Fork, Ryan Gorman – New Hampton.
Infield: Evan Reifert – Wilton, Cameron Hoeg – North Tama, Ben Fitzgerald – Newman Catholic, Austin Savary – Dub. Wahlert, Ross Randall – West Marshall.
Outfield: Bryce Simon – Cascade, Peyton Scott – Newman Catholic, Cael Lambe – Union, David Disney – West Marshall. Utility: Tate Hovden – North Fayette Valley.
Coaches: Dan Hovden (HC) – N. Fayette Valley, Kory Tuescher – Dub. Wahlert, Dan Kopriva – North Tama.
Large Schools West Squad:
Pitchers: Jack Dreyer – Johnston, Ben Probst – WDM Dowling, William Rodruck – WDM Valley, Cameron Cowan – Ankeny Centennial.
Catchers: Cade Maharry – DM Roosevelt, Brodrick Woods – Waukee.
Infield: Jake Gilbert – Ankeny Centennial, Blake Elam – CB Lincoln, Sam Olson – WDM Dowling, Beau Bosley – Sioux City East, Joel Stroman – Sioux City West.
Outfield: Dylan Voves – Mason City, Keaton Candor – LeMars, Calvin Smith – Waukee, Kameron Russell – DM North.
Utility: Brendon Figueroa – Lewis Central.
Coaches: Chris Miller (HC) –DM Roosevelt , Mark Roering – WDM Dowling, Brett Elam – Council Bluffs Lincoln.
Large Schools East Squad:
Pitchers: Austin Marchesani – Cedar Falls, Austin Shotts – Ottumwa, Dylan Gotto – Western Dubuque, Tyler Hillman – Pella.
Catchers: Brett McCleary – Iowa City High, Nick Hagen – Burlington.
Infield: Izaya Ono-Fullard – Iowa City West, Matt Berst – CR Kennedy, TJ Deardorff – Dubuque Senior, Sam Stonskas – North Scott, Rylan Lechner – Linn-Mar.
Outfield: Gregory Bennett – Western Dubuque, Joshua Stivers – Pleasant Valley, Adam Sacia – North Scott, Kirby Kerr – Linn-Mar. Utility: Kyle Cunningham – Clinton.
