IHSBCA 2017 All-State teams announced

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their 2017 All-State Teams. A number of area athletes were honored.

Senior shortstop Dillon Sears of Harlan was named to the 2017 All-State Super Team.

In Class 4A senior utility player Blake Elam of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was named to the First Team.

In Class 3A sophomore pitcher Brett Sears of Harlan was a Second Team selection.

Class 2A First Team selections included senior shortstop Brett Daley of Treynor, junior outfielder Izak Baumhover of Kuemper Catholic, and senior utility player Tyler Laing of Kuemper Catholic. Second Team selections included junior catcher Dean Bedell and junior first baseman Justin Cox both of Treynor, and junior third baseman Kaleb Harrison of Tri-Center.

In Class 1A First Team selections included junior shortstop Garret Reisz of St. Albert and senior outfielder Brandon Riley of Coon Rapids-Bayard. Second Team selections included senior catcher Quentin Sefrit of Bedford, 8th grade second baseman Cy Patterson of St. Albert, and senior outfielder Marcus Daugherty of CAM.

Full teams here: 2017 IHSBCA ALL STATE TEAMS