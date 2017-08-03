IA DNR issues an Administrative Order for a former Cass County business

News

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has ordered a former Atlantic-based company to pay a $7,000 penalty for failure to soil contaminated with clean-up trade waste that includes waste oil, anti-freeze, fuel, and miscellaneous solid waste. The DNR also ordered Recycling Services, LLC (101 State St.) to conduct a site assessment and remediation, as necessary, to properly dispose of all remaining solid waste and contaminated soil. The order was with regard to the company’s failure to comply with their National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

In June, 2015, the DNR received four complaints alleging that storm water run-off was leaving the property. A subsequent site visit and investigation confirmed the discharge issues. As of late last month, the DNR said the company had not complied with the Order. The company has not been in operation since late 2015 or early 2016.

More details about the Order can be found here: https://programs.iowadnr.gov/legal//documents/6363719605079993242017SW11.pdf