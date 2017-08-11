Three employees sue the state for failing to address co-worker’s harassment, stalking

News

Three employees of the Iowa Department of Revenue have filed a lawsuit accusing the agency’s managers of failing to protect them from harassment and abuse at work. The three men say they were stalked and harassed by another man who worked in the agency.

Kenneth Kerr was fired in November of 2015 and last year he pleaded guilty to one count of sexually motivated stalking and two counts of invasion of privacy. The three men who’ve filed a lawsuit against the state allege their bosses did little to address the situation and sometimes joined other agency employees in mocking them for being the subject of Kenneth Kerr’s stalking. A spokeswoman for the agency told The Des Moines Register action had been taken “immediately” when managers learned of Kerr’s activities. One of the men who is suing says the harassment began in 1997 — that’s 18 years before Kerr was fired.

The three men filed their lawsuit in July. It was in July that a jury who heard days of testimony about sexual harassment in the Iowa Senate awarded more than two-million dollars to a woman who used to work for Senate Republicans.

(Radio Iowa)