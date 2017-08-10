House fire in Red Oak Wed. night

News

Firefighters from Red Oak and five other communities responded to a residential fire at around 7:15-p.m., Wednesday. Fire Chief John Bruce told KJAN News the blaze appears to have started in a garage next to the home at 211 W. Reed Street, in Red Oak, which had been converted into three apartments. The Chief says the first crews on the scene saw flames shooting out of the garage, which extended into the two-story residence. Two people resided in one of the apartments, but they were able to safely escape.

He said because the building had gone through numerous renovations, there were three voids, or spaces between the apartments, that made the fire hard to fight. The Chief said fighting that type of fire exhausts firefighters, which is why Red Oak Fire requested assistance from other area departments.

That included Elliott, Villisca, Essex, Fire & EMS, Emerson and Stanton Fire, and assistance from several emergency agencies, such as the Red Oak Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County EMA, and the American Red Cross. The Chief wants to thank all the firefighters and others who assisted at the scene.

Crews were on the scene for five-hours. No injuries were reported. Bruce said unfortunately, it appears the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.