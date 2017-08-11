Healthy U Aug. 17th deals with Coughs

News

The next “Healthy U” session made possible through the Cass County Health System, will take place Thursday, Aug. 17th at Noon, and features a presentation by Dr. Ben Howard on the topic of “Coughs.” During his presentation, Dr. Howard will talk about the causes of coughs as well as the treatments available.

He says “Some coughs might be a symptom of a more serious health concern, so we will also talk about what we look for when we are evaluating the cause of the cough, and when it may need further testing and more aggressive treatment. Everyone’s had to deal with a bad cough at some point, and it’s a particularly common complaint from our older patients.”

Dr. Howard is the newest physician to join Cass County Health System. He provides the full spectrum of family medicine care, including obstetrics. Dr. Howard graduated from Des Moines University in 2014 and recently completed his residency at Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency in South Bend, Indiana.

Healthy U is a free educational lunch series at Cass County Health System held monthly in Conference Room 2 just past the Atrium at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic. The public is invited and welcome to attend, but reservations are required as lunch is provided for all attendees. Call 712-243-7479 to reserve your seat