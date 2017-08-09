Hawkeyes open European trip with a win

Sports

The Iowa basketball team opened a trip to Europe with a victory. The Hawkeyes outscored the German All-Stars 51-21 in the second half in a 99-65 win. Iowa finished with four players in double figures. Freshman center Luka Garza showed he will be an impact player for the Hawkeyes with 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.

The Hawkeyes travel to Switzerland where they will play the Swiss All-Stars on Thursday.

(Learfield Sports)