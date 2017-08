Obituaries

HARRY RASMUSSEN SAND, 94, of Menlo, died Saturday, July 29th, at the Stuart Community Care Center. A Visitation for HARRY SAND will be held from 10-a.m. until Noon, Saturday, Aug. 5th, followed by 1-p.m. graveside services with full military honors, in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center. Johnson Family Funeral Home/Stuart Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.