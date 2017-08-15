Harlan Police report (8/15): 4 arrests

News

The Harlan Police Department reports four arrests were made between Aug. 8th and 15th. Today (Tuesday), 46-year old Wade McFarland, of Harlan, was arrested on a Shelby County warrant. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Last Friday, 36-year old Mark Steven Haynes and 40-year old Jamie Allison Kassinger, both of Harlan, were arrested in the 1600 block of Durant Street. Both subjects were transported to the Shelby County Jail where they were charged with violation of a protection order.

And, on August 8th, 37-year old Jonathan Earl Horn, of, Harlan, was arrested on Shelby County warrants. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.