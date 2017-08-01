Harlan Police report (8/1/17)

News

Officials with the Harlan Police Department report several arrests dating back to July 21st. On July 31st, 24-year old Edward James Taylor, of Avoca, was arrested in the 500 block of Main Street, in Harlan. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while revoked and violation of financial liability coverage. And, 22-year old Matthew Allen Strong, of Harlan was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last Saturday, 43-year old Lyle James Kline, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for a domestic situation in the 1000 block of Baldwin. Kline was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.

On July 27th, 55-year old Curt Grant Whiteley, of Harlan, was arrested after a call for a possible intoxicated subject in the 900 block of Farnam. Whiteley was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with public intoxication.

July 22nd, 22-year old Brandon Lee Anderson, of Harlan, was arrested on a Shelby County warrant. He was transported to the jail.

Only July 21st, 42-year old Dawn M. Nellor, of Audubon, was arrested following at stop in the 600 block of Court Street, in Harlan. She was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with public intoxication and interference with official acts.

And, on July 20th, 54-year old Brian E Tice, of Carter Lake, was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Chatburn, in Harlan.