Ground Turkey Stroganoff (8-8-2017)

Mom's Tips

1 pound ground turkey

1 small onion, grated

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 cans (10.75 oz each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream

hot cooked noodles

minced fresh parsley (optional)

In a skillet, cook turkey and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add mushrooms; cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir in soup, buttermilk, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in sour cream; heat gently but do not boil. Serve over noodles. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

YIELD: 4 servings.