Griswold woman arrested for Probation Violation

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County say a Cass County woman was arrested Friday night on a Pott. and Cass County warrants for Probation Violation. The warrant from Pott. County is related to her failure to appear in court on an OWI charge. 44-year old Kimberly Denise Zeibig, of Griswold, was taken into custody following a records check, when the car she was a passenger in, was pulled over for a having a missing front license plate, and a rear plate that did not match the vehicle it was assigned to.

Zeibig was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail and held for Cass County.