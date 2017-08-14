Grassley to Continue Annual 99 County Meetings with Six Town Meetings in Western Iowa

News

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley will hold six town meetings in Iowa August 23, August 24, August 29, August 30 and August 31 as part of his annual 99 county meetings. The six open town meetings are in addition to question-and-answer sessions at local businesses, high schools and service clubs in two dozen counties.

Grassley will be in Ringgold County on August 23, Taylor County on August 24, O’Brien County on August 29, Osceola County on August 30 and Monona and Shelby counties on August 31.

Grassley is in his 37th year of holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Grassley has held at least one meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He takes and answers questions on any subject raised.

Details for the upcoming meetings follow:

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Ringgold County Town Meeting: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Ringgold County Courthouse (109 West Madison), Mount Ayr.

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Taylor County Town Meeting: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., City Hall (625 Court Avenue), Bedford.

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Monona County Town Meeting: 10 to 11 a.m., Mapleton Community Center (511 Main Street), Mapleton.

Shelby County Town Meeting: 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., Harlan Community Library (718 Court Street), Harlan.