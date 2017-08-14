Grandfather clock, mini-bike, dune buggy, electronics & tools stolen from property

News

Sheriff’s officials in Union County say a Creston man reported Saturday, that sometime between last Thursday evening and this past Saturday, someone entered his property and took several items. Among the items missing was a grandfather clock, a blue Yamaha 50cc mini bike, various pieces of stereo equipment including amps, subs, and a CD player, a variety of tools, including hammer, jack, jack stands and wrenches, and a blue 350cc dune buggy. Also damaged were doors and windows to the property. The loss was estimated value $6,150.