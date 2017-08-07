Gov. Terry E. Branstad Iowa State Fair Scholarship recipients announced

News

Iowa College Aid today (Monday) announced that Macy Evans, Elizabeth Smith and Hannah Dagel are recipients of the 2017 Gov. Terry E. Branstad Iowa State Fair Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes outstanding Iowa high school seniors who have actively participated in the Iowa State Fair and plan to attend an Iowa college or university.

Macy Evans is a graduate of Creston High School and will attend Iowa State University. In her scholarship application, Macy related her experience with osteochondromas, a condition that causes benign bone tumors. She exhibited at the fair last year wearing a walking boot after major reconstructive surgery on her foot. “The Iowa State Fair gave me a newfound confidence,” Macy wrote. “I was able to prove to myself and those around me that my bone condition does not mean I am not capable.”

Elizabeth Smith is a graduate of Decorah High School and will attend Iowa State University. Hannah Dagel is a graduate of home schooling and will attend Dordt College. Hannah’s application characterized the three key qualities of the Iowa State Fair: achievement, discovery and hope.

This year’s three winners will receive their awards during the Iowa State Fair. Each will be presented a certificate of recognition by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday, August 12, at 7 p.m. on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage.

Iowa College Aid will also exhibit in the Varied Industries Building at the fair. Free publications will be available, and prizes will be given to fairgoers who participate in an interactive display. Iowa College Aid staff will be on hand to answer questions about preparing and applying for college, obtaining financial aid and succeeding in college.

