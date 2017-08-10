Glenwood woman suffers gunshot wound to the face in Council Bluffs

News

(Correction issued to victim’s name by C. Bluffs PD – name is Kadie Clark, NOT Kadie White) — A shooting incident is under investigation in Council Bluffs. Authorities say 23-year old Kadie Clark, of Glenwood, was transported to Nebraska Medicine where she underwent emergency surgery for a gunshot wound. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

According to Bluffs Police, officers responded to the American Inn (2717 South 24th Street) at around 3:33-a.m. today (Thursday) after receiving word a woman had been shot in the face. The incident remains under investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers (712) 328-7867.