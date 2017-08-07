Glenwood Police report: 2 arrests

News

Police in Glenwood arrested two people over the past week. On Friday, 20-year-old Justice Weilage, of Omaha, NE., was arrested on a Mills County warrant for Possession of Marijuana. Weilage was being held in the Mills County Jail on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.

And, 34-year old Clarence McKnelly, of Glenwood, was arrested on a Pottawattamie County warrant for Probation Violation. He was held being held in the Mills County Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.