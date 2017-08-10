GERTRUDE HARRIET OHM, 85, of Arnolds Park (Svcs. 8/14/17)

Obituaries

August 10th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

GERTRUDE HARRIET OHM, 85, of Arnolds Park, died Tue., Aug. 8th, at Lakes Regional Healthcare. Funeral services for GERTRUDE OHM will be held 11-a.m. Monday, Aug. 14th, at the United Church of Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, Aug. 13th, from Noon until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 5-until 8-p.m..

Burial will be 1-p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15th, at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City.

GERTRUDE OHM is survived by:

Her son – Michael Ohm, of Arnolds Park.