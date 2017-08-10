GERTRUDE HARRIET OHM, 85, of Arnolds Park (Svcs. 8/14/17)
GERTRUDE HARRIET OHM, 85, of Arnolds Park, died Tue., Aug. 8th, at Lakes Regional Healthcare. Funeral services for GERTRUDE OHM will be held 11-a.m. Monday, Aug. 14th, at the United Church of Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, Aug. 13th, from Noon until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 5-until 8-p.m..
Burial will be 1-p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15th, at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City.
GERTRUDE OHM is survived by:
Her son – Michael Ohm, of Arnolds Park.