Gerdin family commits $5M more to U of Iowa learning center

News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – University of Iowa officials say the Gerdin family has committed $5 million for renovations and new programming at the athletic learning center that bears the family name. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that center will be getting more study rooms, a commons area and a cafe. The programming will include a life skills and leadership development program. Work on the center is expected to be finished by spring 2018.

Ann Gerdin and her late husband, Russell, started giving to the university in 1980. They founded the transportation company Heartland Express. The next Gerdin generation has continued the philanthropy.