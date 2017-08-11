Freshman Garza shines on Iowa’s trip to Europe

Sports

Freshman center Luka Garza continues to shine on Iowa’s trip to Europe. Garza poured in 24 points in just 11 minutes of action as the Hawkeyes rolled to a 125 to 56 win over the Swiss All-Stars.

Garza says the four-game trip is a great experience.

Iowa travels to Italy today (Friday), and will play the Milan All Stars on Saturday. Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery will continue to rotate starting lineups.

(Learfield Sports)