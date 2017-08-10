Four Suspects Convicted of September 2016 Bank Robbery Sentenced

News

Officials with the FBI report four suspects who were convicted of a September 10, 2016 robbery of a U.S. Bank location in the Omaha area were sentenced Tuesday, for their roles in carrying out the robbery. 23-year old Marcus Warren, 22-year old Steven Muldrew, 25-year old Shaun Murph Jr., and 24-year old Freddie Johnson IV were arrested on September 10, 2016 after being pursued by the FBI and the Omaha Police Department (OPD) shortly after the robbery occurred.

Sentencing was carried out by the Douglas County, NE., District Court on August 8th 2017. Warren, Muldrew, and Murph received a sentence of 20—25 years while Johnson was sentenced to 14—18 years. In addition to this robbery, each of these suspects have been connected to other local Omaha bank robberies.

The Omaha Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in conjunction with FBI Greater Omaha Bank Robbery Task Force (GOBRTF) members at the Omaha Police Department Gang Unit and other task force members were instrumental in the successful apprehension of these suspects. Special Agent in Charge Randall Thysse of the FBI Omaha Division said in a press release, “This is a perfect example of what this partnership represents. We are grateful for the level of collaboration and integration we have from OPD and all of our bank robbery task force members, because clearly, this is working.”

The FBI Greater Omaha Bank Robbery Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement partners including the Omaha Police Department, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Papillion Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Ralston Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Department, and La Vista Police Department.