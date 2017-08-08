Fired Iowa field hockey coach lands at Duke

Sports

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says former Iowa field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum has joined the Blue Devils as a volunteer assistant coach. Griesbaum spent 14 seasons coaching the Hawkeyes before being fired weeks before the 2014 season amid claims by former players that she bullied and mistreated them, which Griesbaum denied. Her partner, former top athletic administrator Jane Meyer, was later fired as well.

Both filed discrimination lawsuits against Iowa. A jury found that the university illegally discriminated against Meyer based on her gender and sexual orientation. The school agreed in May to pay $6.5 million to settle the lawsuits.

Though Griesbaum went 165-107 at Iowa, she had said during Meyer’s trial that she feared she’d never get to coach again. In a statement Tuesday, Griesbaum thanked Blue Devils coach Pam Bustin for the chance to get back into coaching.