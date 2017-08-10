Fears rise over funding cuts to program for Iowans with autism

News

The Regional Autism Assistance Program is losing 70-percent of its funding from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Advocates worry it will impact services for families whose children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Kris Steinmetz, executive director of the Autism Society of Iowa, says not having a local point person to help families access services close to home could make things more challenging.

Steinmetz says, “A lot of families are really worried about the cut of losing their family navigator, which is just a lifeline to services and sometimes they’ll even go to the school to help.” She fears the slashed program budget will impact that important local resource for people with autism.

“When you have a family navigator that’s specific to your area, especially if you live in rural Iowa, it’s really really important to have that person,” she says. A spokesman for University of Iowa Health Care — which runs the program — says the details of dealing with this budget cut aren’t yet final and declined further comment.

(Radio Iowa, with reporting By Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)