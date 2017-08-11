FBI raids Des Moines house where pipeline protesters live

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The FBI has raided a Catholic Worker House in Des Moines looking for property of two women accused of damaging an oil pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states. The Des Moines Register reports that about 30 armed agents and other officers entered the Catholic Workers’ Berrigan House around 6 a.m. Friday and left hours later with about 20 bags and boxes.

Former Catholic priest Frank Cordaro, who lives at the house, says the agents had a search warrant seeking property of Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya, who also live at the house. The warrant said items sought included financial records, clothing, computers, and tools capable of cutting metal.

The women have a history of arrests for protesting the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline that crosses North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois. Last month, they announced they had burned construction machinery, cut through pipe valves and set fires along the pipeline route.