Fatal tractor-trailer accident in northern Iowa, Friday

News

An unidentified, minor passenger in a semi died Friday, when the tractor-trailer went out of control and rolled over near the Iowa-Minnesota border. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened in Osceola County, northwest of Harris, IA, at around 12:10-p.m.

Officials say the semi, driven by 35-year old Joshua Hamrick, of Spencer, was southbound on Walnut Avenue, when a tire left the roadway. The trailer also left the road and began to slide into the ditch. The trailer slide around the side of the semi and began to roll, causing the semi to make a complete roll before it came to rest on the passenger side near the intersection of Walnut Ave. and 120th Street.

The juvenile passenger died at the scene. The semi was registered to Stahly Family Farms, out of Lake Park, Iowa.