Fatal accident in Mills County Monday morning

News

A collision between an SUV and a semi early this (Monday) morning, in Mills County, resulted in the death of a Nebraska resident. The Iowa State Patrol reports 30-year old Nayeli Molgado, of Omaha, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 29, near mile marker 36.

Officials say Molgado was driving a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer north on I-29 in the left lane at around 3:25-a.m., when for reasons unknown, the SUV entered the right lane and struck the trailer of a 2012 Kenworth semi that was also headed northbound.

After the collision, the SUV rolled over and came to rest in the median. The driver of the semi, 57-year old Tommy Wilson, of Mulberry, Arkansas, was not injured.