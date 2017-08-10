Ex-Fremont County landfill manager gets probation for theft

News

SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) – A former manager of the Fremont County landfill in southwest Iowa has been given probation after pleading guilty in a deal with prosecutors. Court records say 32-year-old Dusty VanRenan pleaded guilty Monday to theft after prosecutors dismissed a charge of ongoing criminal conduct. He was sentenced to two years of probation and given a deferred judgment. Under a deferred judgment, records of his convictions in the case will be expunged if he completes the terms of his probation. A $750 civil penalty against him was suspended.

A state auditor’s investigation says VanRenan used a country truck to haul pallets he sold for recycling in Council Bluffs. The auditors say the nearly $5,500 paid for the pallets wasn’t turned over to the county account.