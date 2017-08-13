EUNICE JOSEPHINE GOETZINGER, 86, formerly of Defiance (Svcs. 8/16/17)

Obituaries

EUNICE JOSEPHINE GOETZINGER, 86, of Nevada (& formerly of Defiance), died Saturday, Aug. 12th, at Story County Senior Care. A Mass of Christian Burial for EUNICE GOETZINGER will be held 11-a.m. Wed., Aug. 16th, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, in Irwin. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tue., Aug. 15th, from 6-until 8-p.m., with a Rosary at 7:30-p.m.

Burial will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery at Defiance.

EUNICE GOETZINGER is survived by:

Her daughter – Julie Tigges, of Nevada, IA.

Her sisters – Audrey Miller, of Omaha; Yvonne Heithoff, of Neligh, NE., & Lorene Steuhr, of Elgin, NE.

Her brother – Louis Heithoff, of Elgin, NE.

Her Foster Child – Rhonda Richards, of Moorhead, IA.

Her Dear Friend – Sandy Thomas, of Nevada.

3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.